Justin Bieber y su prometida viven una eterna luna de miel según un informante
La pareja recién comprometida no deja de demostrar su amor a cada momento.
Justin Bieber de 24 años parece estar convencido de haber tomado la mejor decisión de su vida al comprometerse con Hailey Baldwin. Una fuente asegura que el cantante cree que la luna de miel "durará para siempre".
Como todos los enamorados, Justin y Hailey no paran de demostrarse afecto. Cuando dos personas se comprometen pasan por una fase donde son inseparables.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Una fuente cercana al cantante ha dicho a Hollywood Life que el cantante "Cree honestamente que la euforia que siente por ella durará para siempre".
El informante también ha confesado a la publicación que la pareja vive un momento donde todo es perfecto e incluso no existen peleas.
"La llamada fase de luna de miel es algo que él cree no será solo una fase sino una forma de vivir. Es por eso que el está tan emocionado de estar con ella", dijo la fuente.
Al parecer Justin se está esforzando para que su relación sea perfecta en el tiempo. El cantante ha confesado sentirse en una relación muy sólida y segura, como nunca antes.
Hace apenas unas semanas se dio a conocer el sorpresivo compromiso de los dos jóvenes. Después de los rumores, ellos mismos confirmaron en las redes sociales que habían dado el importante paso.