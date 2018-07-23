Las fotos más sexys de Henry Cavill para empezar tu semana con buen pie
El eterno 'Superman': Henry Cavill, es sin duda uno de los hombres más sexys del entretenimiento y para celebrarlo, te traemos sus fotos más sexys hasta ahora
Henry Cavill con 35 años, nació en la isla Francesa de Jersey. Empezó su carrera en el año 2001 y desde entonces ha sido indetenible. Su primer gran rol con el que obtuvo gran reconocimiento fue en la serie de Showtine 'The Tudors' donde apareció entre 2007 y 2010. En 2013 dio vida por primera vez a Clark Kent, el iconico personaje de Superman para la película 'El hombre de acero' de Zack Snyder￼￼, posteriormente volvió a aparecer con el mismo rol en 'Batman v Superman: El Amanecer de la Justicia' de 2016 así como en 'Liga de la Justicia' del 201.
Actualmente está soltero apesar de haber estado comprometido en 2011 con Ellen Whitaker. Apesar de su indiscutible atractivo, también es un artista ligado a la caridad y obras benéficas por lo que es portavoz del Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust así como embajador de The Royal Marines Charity. Tampoco podemos olvidar su sexy video participando en el Ice Bucket Challenge en apoyo a la Asociación ALS en 2014.
En lo que va 2018, ha aprticipado en dos películas, 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' al lado de Tom Cruise y en 'Nomis' film que aún está el postproducción. Además puedes verlo en la producción de Netflix, 'Sand Castle' en el rol del Capitán Syverson.
