Esta es la increíble acción que Harry realiza todos los años en honor a la princesa Diana

Today The Duke of Sussex will attend the #AIDS2018 Conference with Youth Advocates from Sentebale's #LetYouthLead programme in southern Africa. In June The Duke made a private visit to Lesotho to meet with children and young people involved in Sentebale's programmes of education and care providing the tools and knowledge this vulnerable generation need to live long, happy, healthy lives in future. 📸 @chrisjacksongetty

