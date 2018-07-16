Estas íntimas fotos de Justin Bieber y su prometida demuestran que su relación va en serio
Desde el anuncio de su repentino compromiso Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin no paran de mostrar su amor.
Justin Bieber se unió a la nueva fiebre de compromisos entre famosos de Hollywood, hace pocos días anunció su repentino e inesperado compromiso con la modelo Hailey Baldwin, desde ese momento ha aprovechado para compartir con sus seguidores sus sentimientos hacia su futura esposa.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Luego de la sorpresiva noticia, el cantante de 24 años compartió un emotivo mensaje donde afirmaba su amor por su prometida y la seriedad de su compromiso, incluso en sus palabras habla del futuro y de compartir su vida con ella.
En la misma semana en que el cantante hizo público su amor por Hailey Baldwin, aprovechó para compartir unas fotografías en Instagram donde se le ve muy apasionado junto a su novia, las fotografías sin leyenda muestran a los enamorados mientras se besan en un jacuzzi.
En la gráfica se puede notar lo compenetrados que están como pareja, quizás por este mismo motivo Hailey ha decidido compartir una fotografía junto a sus futuro esposo por primera vez en sus redes sociales.
La rubia posteó en su cuenta de Instagram la imagen donde ambos aparecen abordando un avión privado y cubriendo sus rostros, un detalle que llama la atención es que Bieber viste las pantuflas con las que ahora suele exhibirse por todas partes.
El portal TMZ fue quien reveló el pasado 8 de julio que la pareja se había comprometido en las Bahamas donde Justin le propuso matrimonio a Hailey delante de toda la gente que allí se encontraba.