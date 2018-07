El vestido Dolce & Gabbana con el que Kate lució su esbelta figura e hipnotizó al príncipe William en Wimbledon

Aren't they goals? 😍 Swipe ↗ to see how they were Enjoying #katemiddleton #princewilliam #duchessofcambridge #theroyalfamily #royalflush #royalcouple #news #newsalert♥️🔊

A post shared by Newsflash (@newsonthemove) on Jul 16, 2018 at 9:34am PDT