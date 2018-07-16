El día que la reina Isabel II llamó "amante astuta y malvada" a Camilla Parker
La Duquesa de Cornualles, Camilla, al principio de su relación con el príncipe Carlos, no fue bien vista por la familia real.
La Duquesa de Cornualles, Camilla, al principio de su relación con el príncipe Carlos, no fue bien vista por la familia real y mucho menos querida por la reina Isabel II, pues no la aceptaba por ser una mujer que estuvo casada antes y que destruyó el matrimonio de su hijo.
💍 9 April 2005 Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated their 13th Wedding Anniversary♡ Charles is the eldest child of the reigning Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, Duke of Edinburgh• Camilla is the eldest child of Major Bruce Shand and his wife Rosalind Cubitt, daughter of Roland Cubitt, 3rd Baron Ashcombe and his wife Sonia Rosemary Keppel• —- In 1971, Charles and Camilla met in mid-1971, though they both belonged to the same social circle and occasionally attended the same events, they had not formally met. They became close friends and eventually began seeing one another, which was well known within their social circle. When they became a couple, they regularly met at polo matches at Smith's Lawn in Windsor Great Park, where Charles often played polo. They also became part of a set at Annabel's in Berkeley Square. As the relationship grew more serious, Charles met Camilla's family in Plumpton and he introduced her to some members of his family. The relationship was put on hold after Charles travelled overseas to join the Royal Navy in early 1973; however, it ended abruptly afterward• —- In 1973, Camilla married her on and off boyfriend since the 1960s, Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple had two children: Tom Parker Bowles (b. 1974), and Laura Rose Lopes (b. 1978)• —- In 1977, Charles met Lady Diana Spencer, while he was visiting her home, Althorp. He was the companion of her elder sister Sarah and did not consider Diana romantically until mid-1980. The couple married in 1981 and produced two sons: Prince William (b. 1982), and Prince Harry (b. 1984)• —- In 1995, Camilla and Andrew divorced, and the following year, Charles and Diana divorced. Camilla was in a relationship with Charles before, during and after their former marriages. The relationship became highly publicised in the media and attracted worldwide scrutiny• —- In 2005, Charles married Camilla, as the future Supreme Governor of the Church of England, the prospect of him marrying a divorcée was seen as controversial, but with the consent of the Queen, the government, and the Church of England, the couple were able to wed• —-
Además, ha tenido que estar bajo la sombra de la princesa Diana, quien falleció hace 20 años, pero que se ganó el amor y la admiración del mundo entero. Incluso en la actualidad sigue siendo ejemplo de moda y sencillez.
Camilla Shand se casó en 1973 con Andrew Henry Parker Bowles, con quien tuvo dos hijos: Thomas Henry y Laura Rosse.
Today was the final day of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to Ireland. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess travelled in the afternoon to Killarney National Park, where they first visited Muckross House. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, The Prince of Wales' great-great-great grandparents, visited Muckross House in 1861. The Prince then learnt about the conservation of the national park, whilst The Duchess attended an Irish lesson at the school house before TRH met guests from all over County Kerry at a Garden Party at Killarney House. 🇮🇪
Fue hasta el 9 de abril de 2005 cuando Camilla dejó de ser la amante para convertirse en la segunda esposa del Príncipe Carlos, pero el hecho de haber sido ‘la amante’, le pesó mucho no solo con la sociedad, sino con la propia Familia Real.
The Duchess of Cornwall visited @irishguidedogs today and saw how the dogs are being trained to support people with vision impairment and children with health conditions such as diabetes and autism. HRH met some of the beautiful puppies that will grow up to be guide dogs, watched guide dog training demonstrations and met people who are supported by the charity. #RoyalVisitIreland 📸 PA
El libro REBEL Prince: El poder, la pasión y el desafío del Príncipe Carlos, de Tom Bower describe muy bien cómo fue este proceso en el Camilla tuvo que lidiar con el desprecio de la Reina Isabell quien la llamó "¡amante astuta y malvada!".
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall began the second day of their week in Wales meeting residents in Llangwm. The village is marking its annual festival fortnight which celebrates the wide range of skills, sport and talent in the village. It also aims to boost the village’s strong sense of community.
La Reina Isabell II no toleraba era el descaro de Camilla quien en varias ocasiones se dio cita en el Palacio de Buchkingham debido a que su entonces esposo Andrew era ahijado de la Reina Madre, Isabel Bowes-Lyon, pero cuando se supo del romance secreto entre Camilla y el príncipe Carlos, dejó de ser invitada a los eventos que organizaba la Familia Real por considerarlo inapropiado y que había traicionado la confianza, pues además tanto la Reina como su madre, desaprobaron esa relación que empezó mal.
El príncipe Carlos sabía muy bien que aunque ya estaba separado de Diana de Gales, sin la aprobación de su madre, la Reina Isabel II, él no podía sacar a la luz su relación con Camilla quien ya estaba cansada de seguir como la amante. Ante la presión, el príncipe Carlos decidió apoyarse de su tía, la princesa Margaret para interceder por él y Camilla ante su madre, así que una tarde de verano en Balmoral, el príncipe Carlos decidió hablar con su madre para que le permitiera dar a conocer su relación formal con Camilla.
During today’s engagements in Gloucestershire, The Duchess of Cornwall met people working across the county to encourage a love of reading in young people. 📚 At a local primary school, HRH met @beanstalkreads volunteers who support children in their reading journey and sat down for a special Harry Potter story time with children. See our Instagram story for more from today. 📸 PA
A lo que la Reina comentó de manera muy enérgica que no toleraría su adulterio, ni perdonaría a Camilla por el hecho de haber interferido en su matrimonio con Diana y la llamó como "mujer malvada", dejando en claro que no quería tener nada que ver con ella, porque se sentía hasta humillada y no solo ella, también la Reina Madre.
En 1995, por fin la Reina aceptó a Camilla. Todos los ojos estaban puestos en el príncipe, pues incluso hasta su padre, el príncipe Felipe le escribió una carta comentándole que no se casara con su amante.
Y en el 2002 finalmente la Reina Isabel comenzó a ceder un poco, ya que debido a la muerte de su madre Isabel Bowes-Lyon, dejó que Camilla acudiera al funeral pero como amiga de la Reina Madre y no como la pareja sentimental de su hijo.
Justamente en 2005 la Reina permitió que el príncipe Carlos celebrara sus segundas nupcias, aunque al acto civil II no asistió pero sí a la recepción.
Pero, la imagen de Lady Di los persiguió, pues los espectadores colocaron retratos de Diana de Gales y hasta gritaron “Larga vida a la reina; Diana para siempre; Rey Carlos y Reina Camila, nunca”.
A 13 años de matrimonio, las cosas han cambiado y la Reina Isabel II ya lleva una mejor relación Camilla.