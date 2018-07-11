¡No todo es perfecto! Esto es lo que no le gusta a Hailey Baldwin de su prometido Justin
Salen a la luz viejos tuits de Hailey Baldwin en los que expresaba su amor por la relación de Justin y Selena.
Justin Bieber se comprometió con la modelo Hailey Baldwin el pasado fin de semana. Ambos lucen más enamorados que nunca y está muy claro que se aman, pero hay algo que la joven de 21 años no quiere para el día de su boda.
Y es que no quiere que su futuro esposo lleve su bigote. Aunque a las millones de seguidoras fans del cantante canadiense les agrade su look desenfadado, parece que a ella no le gusta tanto.
En la publicación de Justin en Instagram en la que confirmó su compromiso con una linda imagen de ambos el productor Ryan Good, le sugirió al cantante un cambio de imagen para el día de su enlace matrimonial: "déjate crecer el bigote", le dijo.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
A lo que inmediatamente Hailey le respondió: “No te atrevas a darle esa idea, lunático”.
La pareja, que lleva poco más de un mes saliendo, aún no ha definido una fecha o el lugar dónde pondrán la boda, pero ya Hailey dejó claro que quiere a su futuro esposo afeitado ese día.
Sin duda Justin y Hailey sorprendieron al mundo entero el pasado fin de semana al comprometerse y ahora son la pareja del momento.