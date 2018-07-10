Tweets de la prometida de Justin Bieber demuestran que le encantaba cuando estaba con Selena Gomez
Después de que Justin Bieber confirmara su compromiso con Hailey Baldwin, han surgido pruebas de que ella amaba que Justin estuviera con Selena
Desde que se hizo oficial que Hailey Baldwin se casaría con Justin Bieber, el mundo del entretenimiento convulsionó, no solo por lo inesperado sino que éste mismo año, Justin estaba intentando recuperar su relación con Selena Gomez, su novia de años y con la que vivió el estrellato en el que pasó de convertirse en una niño que cantaba en Youtube a la máxima estrella de los últimos años. Si bien es cierto ambos atravesaron duros momentos, todo parecía indicar que este año podrían regresar pero todo apunta a que es todo lo contrario.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Entre las diferentes épocas en las que Justin y Selena estuvieron separados, a él se le relacionó con Hailey Baldwin, la hija menor de Stephen Baldwin y con la que Justin tuvo diferentes etapas entre cada ruptura con Selena. La gran sorpresa vendría cuando los medios hacían eco de que podrían no solo haber regresado sino que era casi confirmado que estaban comprometidos. Todo parecía un secreto a voces hasta que fue el mismo Justin el que tomó su cuenta de Instagram para confirmar la noticia que cambió el curso de la historia.
Una vez confirmado esto, surgieron diferentesinvestigaciones para Hailey, una incluía su cuenta en Twitter donde entre los años 2011 y 2012, ella misma confesaría que amaba que Justin Bieber y Selena Gomez fueran pareja, además de amar la forma en que se vestían para ir a eventos. Todo sin saber que sería ella, seis años después la que terminarían comprometida con Bieber.
@Woahitsxmely seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone
— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 8, 2012
I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell
— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012