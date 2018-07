Selena Gomez impacta con nuevo look luego del anuncio del compromiso de su ex

OMG SELENAS ALBUM HAS A FEMALE COLLAB AND A FEW SPANISH SONGS OH MY GOD BYE BYE BYE SHES GONNA DELIVER FUCK YES. {Mia} #SelenaGomez

A post shared by SG Aka Bad Bitch In Da House (@houseofsel) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:16am PDT