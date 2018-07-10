¡Suenan las campanas! 5 frases de Justin Bieber a Haley Baldwin que parecen sacadas de un libro de poesía
El cantante está completamente enamorado de su prometida
Justin Bieber está enamorado, de eso no hay duda. El cantante se comprometió el pasado fin de semana con la actriz y modelo Haley Baldwin y no para en demostrar su amor hacia ella.
En una publicación hecha a través de su Instagram, el intérprete de ‘What do you mean’ le dedicó un extenso escrito a su ahora prometida y todo parece sacado del mejor libro de poesía de Pablo Neruda.
Acá las 5 mejores frases de amor de Justin a Haley que te derretirán:
-Estoy comprometido a pasar mi vida entera conociendo cada parte de ti, amándote con paciencia y ternura.
-Mi corazón es completamente tuyo y prometo ponerte siempre de primera en mi pensamiento y en mis acciones.
-Es gracioso porque contigo, ahora todo parece tener sentido.
-Una de las cosas que más me emociona de estar contigo es que ahora mi hermanito y hermanita pueden ver cómo funciona un verdadero y amoroso matrimonio y así tener uno igual.
-Todo viene en su momento, nos comprometimos el séptimo día del séptimo mes. El número siete es el número de la perfección espiritual.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
El cantante nunca se ha visto tan enamorado ¿será que su próximo álbum será dedicado a Haley y todo su romance?
