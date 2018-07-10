Meghan vuelve a apostarle al verde y a Givenchy en su primera gira fuera de Londres
Los Duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, continúan cumpliendo su ajetreada agenda oficial.
Los Duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, continúan cumpliendo su ajetreada agenda oficial.
Los miembros de la realeza llegaron a Dublín para comenzar su primer viaje oficial de carácter internacional, donde estarán hasta mañana.
✨Meghan just arrived in #ireland looking beautiful as always!✨ #suits #suitors #suitsfans #suitsfandom #suits_usa #DuchessOfSussex #suitsusa #suitsinspiration #gabrielmacht #harveyspecter #followme #gainpost #mikeross #patrickjadams #rachelzane #cook #ginatorres #vogue #jessicapearson #louislitt #rickhoffman #donnapaulsen #sarahrafferty #buisness #mercedes #meghanmarkle #britishroyalfamily #princeharry #sussex
Meghan nuevamente dejó a todos sorprendidos, con un estilo mucho más desenfadado que la silueta brobet de esta mañana, pues lució un dos piezas verde botella, color representativo del país anfitrión de Givenchy.
La esposa del príncipe Harry eligió nuevamente el verde, al igual que para el bautizo del príncipe Louis, donde lució un precioso vestido de corte lady en tono verde oliva que combinó con stilettos de Jimmy Choo a juego y tocado del británico Stephen Jones.
Meghan #DuchessofSussex wore #RalphLauren today at the #royalchristening – what do you guys think of her outfit?! ☝️See all the pics, along with plenty of more coverage, over on EVOKE.ie ♥️ . . . . 📷: PA #meghan #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #sussex #duchesskate #duchesskateofcambridge #katemiddletonstyle #meghanmarklestyle #duchessofcambridgeforever #royalfamily #britishroyalty #britishroyal #cambridgeroyalfamily #cambridges #princewilliam #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #britishroyalfamily #royalty #princeharry #princeharryofwales #thedukeandduchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #princelouis #pippamiddleton
Сегодня у Меган и Гарри насыщенный трудодень. Шутка ли – на службу в церковь сходить, на балконе букингемском постоять, до Ирландии слетать… Никакой личной жизни. А еще говорят, что мужу и жене лучше не работать вместе. Но как быть, если твоя работа – жена принца и full time royal? 🙃 На Меган, к слову, снова #givenchydress но дипломатичного зеленого цвета (тут вспоминаем Ирландиб и ее св. Патрика). Вам какой ее сегодняшний наряд больше понравился? С "лодочкой" или без? 😊🙃😉 #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarkle #меганмаркл
Consiguió el look eligiendo un jersey de punto a tono, con cuello a caja y manga al codo, que se mimetiza de tal forma que juega a confundirse con un vestido.
Apostó como complemento por una vieja conocida: Strathberry, la firma de accesorios de origen escocés que elabora sus productos en España.
#meghanmarkle #hrhtheduchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarklestyle #princeharry #princewilliam #princessdiana #princeharrywindsor #princeharryandmeghan #england #queenelizabeth #royalfamily #royalwedding #bukingampalace #royalwedding2018 #princeharryandmeghanmarkle #princeharryandmeghanmarklewedding #katemiddleton #katemiddletonofcambridge ##meghanmarkle #hrhtheduchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarklestyle #princeharry #princewilliam #princessdiana #princeharrywindsor #princeharryandmeghan #england #queenelizabeth #royalfamily #royalwedding #bukingampalace #royalwedding2018 #princeharryandmeghanmarkle #princeharryandmeghanmarklewedding #katemiddleton #katemiddletonofcambridge #princessdiana #ladydiana #princewilliamdukeofcambridge #prenscharles #princewilliamandkatemiddleton
Esta vez, eligió un bolso de color cuero, modelo The Strathberry Midi Tote, que tiene un precio aproximado de 580 € y está disponible en la tienda online oficial.
En la misma línea, unos sobrios salones de ante, a medio camino entre el camel y el nude y unos sencillos pendientes que se pueden ver gracias a un recogido pulido en moño bajo con raya lateral.