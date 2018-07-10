Estás viendo:

Meghan vuelve a apostarle al verde y a Givenchy en su primera gira fuera de Londres

Los Duques de Sussex, Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, continúan cumpliendo su ajetreada agenda oficial.

Por Roxana Peña

Los miembros de la realeza llegaron a Dublín para comenzar su primer viaje oficial de carácter internacional, donde estarán hasta mañana.

Meghan nuevamente dejó a todos sorprendidos, con un estilo mucho más desenfadado que la silueta brobet de esta mañana, pues lució un dos piezas verde botella, color representativo del país anfitrión de Givenchy.

La esposa del príncipe Harry eligió nuevamente el verde, al igual que para el bautizo del príncipe Louis, donde lució un precioso vestido de corte lady en tono verde oliva que combinó con stilettos de Jimmy Choo a juego y tocado del británico Stephen Jones.

 

Consiguió el look eligiendo un jersey de punto a tono, con cuello a caja y manga al codo, que se mimetiza de tal forma que juega a confundirse con un vestido.

Apostó como complemento por una vieja conocida: Strathberry, la firma de accesorios de origen escocés que elabora sus productos en España.

Esta vez, eligió un bolso de color cuero, modelo The Strathberry Midi Tote, que tiene un precio aproximado de 580 € y está disponible en la tienda online oficial.

En la misma línea, unos sobrios salones de ante, a medio camino entre el camel y el nude y unos sencillos pendientes que se pueden ver gracias a un recogido pulido en moño bajo con raya lateral.

