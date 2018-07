Así celebraron el Día de la Independencia estos famosos

We can actually Live up to our National Anthem!!! I Have Faith! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️! Happy Independence Day!! Now All we have to do Is treat every human being with Dignity and Respect! While also thinking in an independent way! 🙏🏼 #lifeisaparadox. #rebelheart

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:01am PDT