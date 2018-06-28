Esto fue lo que dijo Paris Jackson sobre la muerte de su abuelo Joe
La hija de Michael Jackson se expresó por Instagram sobre la muerte de su abuelo
Paris Jackson estaba al lado de Joe Jackson cuando falleció la madrugada del miércoles.
La familia Jackson está de luto por la pérdida de su patriarca, que murió a la edad de 89 años después de una batalla contra el cáncer. Su nieta rompió su silencio sobre el asunto en una conmovedora publicación de Instagram, compartiendo sus momentos finales juntos.
Paris dijo que fue "una bendición" que "te dijera todo lo que necesitaba decirte antes de decir adiós", y agregó, "todos los que vinieron a visitarte vinieron con amor, respeto y mucho orgullo en sus corazones por ti. Orgullosa de ti, orgullosa de ser tus hijos, nietos y bisnietos, orgulloso de tener tu fuerza y compartir la dinastía que pasaste tu vida creando, y orgulloso de ser una Jackson. Eres el primer verdadero Jackson. La leyenda que comenzó todo".
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
Ella reflexionó sobre el legado del magnate de la música y dijo: "ninguno de nosotros estaría cerca de donde estamos si no fuera por ti. Eres el hombre más fuerte que conozco. El trabajo de tu vida pasará a la historia, como lo harás tú. , para ser conocido como uno de los más grandes patriarcas que jamás haya existido. Atesoraré cada momento contigo hasta el día de mi muerte, especialmente nuestros últimos momentos”.
La hija de 20 años de Michael Jackson concluyó: "mis bisnietos sabrán quién es Joseph Jackson. Te quiero abuelo. Tanto que las palabras no pueden describirlo. Tengo una inmensa gratitud por ti, y siempre lo haré". Todos nos sentimos así, gracias por todo. De verdad, descanse en paz y en transición. Te veré en mis sueños muy pronto”.