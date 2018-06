El documental de Natalie Portman que hará que dejes de comer carne

@eatinganimals is now playing in LA! This movie changed my life and I hope it will open your heart too. Factory farming accounts for 99 percent of our meat, dairy and eggs and is one of the leading causes of climate change. You have the opportunity to express your values three times a day with your food choices. Please choose kindly.

