Amamos el estilo boho chic de Hilary Duff

#Advertisement Spring time = Happiness! I partnered with @ClaritinUSA for the 20 Minutes of Spring Project to inspire people to get outside! Join me & post a pic of YOUR favorite outdoor spring activity on Facebook or Instagram with #Claritin and #20minutesofspring by June 21. Every post triggers a $5 donation to BGCA (up to $50,000) to help get the kiddos outdoors

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 24, 2018 at 9:52am PDT