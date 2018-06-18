El musculoso actor "La Roca" mostró su faceta más tierna como padre en Instagram
No es solo una montaña de músculos y fuerza. El famoso actor de Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como The Rock (La Roca) mostró en su cuenta en Instagram una de sus facetas más tiernas como padre y amoroso esposo.
Recientemente, el actor colgó una tierna foto junto a su esposa Lauren Hashian y su hija recién nacida, Tiana. El ex integrante de la WWE enamoró a su fans con la imagen dando de comer a su pareja mientras ella amamanta a su pequeña.
I’ll handle this business 😉💪🏾 Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Just landed and good to get all my girl’s settled in. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite.. Iron Paradise, here I come. #EveryoneGetsFed #DaddysGottaGoToWork #ChivalryIsToughOnTheKnees
El actor no ha dejado de recordar a los cibernautas que el traer una nueva vida al mundo no es nada fácil, por lo cual atienden en todo lo posible a la pequeña Tiana.
Arrodillado y frente a las dos, el protagonista de "Fast & Furious 7" dedicó unas sentidas palabras a su público.
“Mami tiene las manos ocupadas mientras cuida y alimenta a Baby Tia, así que yo estoy dándole la cena. El placer es mío. La respeto mucho, a ella y a todas las mamás que están ahí dando de lactar y haciendo que las cosas funcionen a la vez. Acabo de llegar y estoy encantado de ver a mis chicas tan bien. Ahora voy a saciar mi propio apetito. Iron Paradise (su gimnasio), allá voy”, escribió el actor.
“Toda mi vida me han criado y rodeado mujeres fuertes y cariñosas, pero después de participar en el parto de Tia es duro encontrar las palabras para expresar lo mucho que amo, respeto y admiro a Lauren y a todos las mamás y mujeres del mundo”, agregó en la imagen.
The Rock es padre de tres hijos, fruto de su relación amorosa con Lauren Hashian. El nacimiento de Tia, la más pequeña, ha traído felicidad a su familia y Lauren tampoco no dudó en utilizar sus redes sociales para dedicar un mensaje dedicado al famoso padre.
Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia – both our daughter’s middle names are in honor of their great grandmothers, Lia and Giavanna. I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis. Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer. As an artist and businessman myself, I recognize how incredibly hard this part is of her job is. She’s a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted – all qualities that are hard to tap into when you’re managing this nonstop life of ours. But she does it like a brilliant bad ass. And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of… Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. People tell me all time after they spend time with her, “Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met”. I always say, “Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side” Lol. And finally – of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner – she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up – you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around. #yvpagm x
“Es increíble que finalmente podamos conocer, mi querida y dulce bebé Tia. Eres el pedacito más pacífico que existe, nuestro ángel. Ahora sí somos afortunados", escribió Lauren en su red social.