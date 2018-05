Juanpa Zurita iba a ser papá junto a Lele Pons

Billboard on Sunset, Los Angeles! • It’s honestly crazy how content and their creators have evolved through the past 3 years. Slowly but steady getting better, more passionate, profesional and most importantly, always doing what we love. Pushing boundaries and showing that trying is the key to success. Best part is, we are just getting started, keep crushing, proud of my best friend @lelepons 🚀 • Enjoy “Amigos” in YT if u haven’t watched it and also if you already did 🤙🏻😜 | by @bryant

