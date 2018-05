La increíble transformación de la hermana de Demi Lovato ¡Se ve increíble!

i'm SO proud of my friends and fellow student council members for making a commitment to causing change and STICKING TO IT! even though i wasn't able to walk bc of medical reasons, i'm so thankful that i was able to be apart of the global fight for clean water. we are incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to get an education when so many girls across the world have to choose between school and providing water to their families – but with help from your community, you too can raise the money to build a water well and provide opportunities for these women! thank you so much to everyone who helped us reach our goal of $5,000 and remember, if a small school like ours can do it, you can too 💪🏼💙

