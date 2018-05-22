Priyanka Chopra visitó uno de los campos de refugiados más grandes del mundo luego de asistir a la boda de Harry y Meghan
Priyanka, quien es embajadora de buena voluntad de UNICEF, dijo que el mundo debe unirse para brindar a los niños refugiados de Rohingya un futuro seguro.
La actriz y exmiss Mundo, Priyanka Chopra, visitó este lunes 21 de mayo, dos días después de la boda de su amiga Meghan con el príncipe Harry, los campamentos de refugiados de Rohingya en Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, y calificó de "horrible" la crisis que viven los niños.
When Mansur Ali, 12 yrs old, first came to the Child Friendly Space (CFS) at the Balukhali camp, he was only drawing scenes of bloodshed and violence. Helicopters shooting at him and his friends playing soccer… or his village and home being on fire with burning bodies all around him.. Today, his drawings reflect a more hopeful story, one we would like all these children to have. Since the #Rohingya children have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, they have been living in overcrowded camps with no real place that to call their own. Imagine a space that lets you forget your troubles and be a child again… even if its only for just a few hours a day. For the Rohingya children, over 300,000, in the camps in Bangladesh this is the only space that allows them to be kids. These Child Friendly Spaces created by @unicef give kids access to art, music, dance, sport, and counselling etc. The space has often proved to be very therapeutic, helping these kids deal with the horrific situations they faced.. the @unicef aid workers work tirelessly to make sure these children find their spirit again. It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are… NO child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
"En la segunda mitad de 2017, el mundo vio imágenes horribles de limpieza étnica del estado de Rakhine de Myanmar (Birmania). Esta violencia llevó a casi 700,000 rohingyas a través de la frontera hacia Bangladesh: el 60 por ciento son niños. Muchos meses después siguen siendo muy vulnerables, viven en campamentos superpoblados sin tener ni idea de cuándo ni dónde pertenecerán. Lo que es peor, cuándo tendrán su próxima comida”, dijo Chopra.
Con esto, la exmiss demuestra lo versátil y humana que es, pues pasó de una boda glamorosa, donde lució radiante con un vestido liviano y un sombrero gigante, a un campo de refugiados, en el que dejó lo ostentoso por fuera y cambió el glamour por un suéter y un cómodo pantalón.
El pasado sábado la exmiss Mundo fue una de las que mejor lució en la boda de su amiga la ahora duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle con el príncipe Harry, tanto que por poco opaca a la mismísima Meghan.
La también embajadora de buena voluntad de UNICEF, quien se encuentra en una visita de campo a Bangladesh, destacó que el mundo debe unirse para brindar a los niños refugiados de Rohingya un futuro seguro.
Across the river is Myanmar(Burma.) It’s empty now, but a few months ago this area, known as “Sabrang,” was filled with hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. Their trip here was filled with many hardships and tremendous danger. Many of them made their journey on foot, walking for days through the hills, then floating across the Naf River or the Bay of Bengal on make shift boats…many of them injured, pregnant, elderly, etc. Their ordeal didn’t end here…after entering Bangladesh, they would often have to wait for days, sleeping in the open fields with no food or water, for aid workers to reach them. For a lot of the Rohingya children, this ordeal will leave them scarred, physically and emotionally, for the rest of their lives. With your help, maybe these children can have a chance at a future…because right now, their future is bleak. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
"Y cuando finalmente comienzan a asentarse y sienten una sensación de seguridad, la temporada del monzón amenaza con destruir todo lo que han construido hasta ahora. Esta es una generación completa de niños que no tienen futuro a la vista. A través de sus sonrisas pude ver la vacante en sus ojos. Estos niños están a la vanguardia de esta crisis humanitaria y necesitan desesperadamente nuestra ayuda. El mundo necesita preocuparse. Necesitamos importarnos Los niños son nuestro futuro ", aseguró.
I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh – 60% are children! Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong…even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND…as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms…threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh Credit: @briansokol @hhhtravels
Te recomendamos en video