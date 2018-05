George Clooney fue el alma de la fiesta al bailar con Meghan y Kate en la recepción de la Boda Real

This is still one of the sharpest actors in the business #georgeclooney what do you think? #fashion #mensfashionreview #musthave #ineedthat #gqmagazine #GQStyle #pocketrounds #bestwardrobesolutions #bestpocketsquareholder #suit #weddingdress #shesaidyes #bespokeshoes #cigar #men #mensfashion #suitandtieshit #tie #bowties #kentuckyderby #derby

A post shared by Best Wardrobe Solutions (@bestwardrobesolutions) on May 21, 2018 at 10:53am PDT