Así llegaron los invitados a la boda real de Meghan y Harry

La mañana de este sábado 19 de mayo el mundo sigue atento al evento del año: La boda de Meghan y Harry

Por Héctor Palmar

Meghan Markle y El Principe Harry finalmente se unieron en sagrado matrimonio en la Capilla de San George en el Palacio de Windsor, Inglaterra.

La joven pareja celebró su unión  y los Invitados no se han hecho esperar. Grandiosos invitados se han visto llegar desde bien temprano, la regla es que todos deben llevar sombrero, este los primeros en llegar a la ceremonia de la Iglesia tenemos.

La tenista Serena Williams con su esposo Alexis Ohanian:

El actor Idris Elba con su prometida Sabrina Dhowre:

La siempre grandiosa Alma Clooney con su esposo George Clooney:

Victoria Beckham siempre impecable con su esposo David Beckham:

La ex Miss Mundo y ahora actriz Prikanka Chopra:

La eterna Reina de la Televisión Oprah Winfrey:

Siempre Guapisimo David Beckham:

La familia materna de Harry: Elizabeth Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken y Kitty Spencer representando el lado de la familia de la eterna Reina de Corazones Lady Di.

Sin duda es el evento del año con los invitados más increíbles que cualquier boda podría requerir. La Boda de Meghan y Harry ha mantenido a la prensa internacional atenta desde el momento de su anuncio. La pareja planea pasar una grandiosa luna de Miel en África.

