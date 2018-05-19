Así llegaron los invitados a la boda real de Meghan y Harry
La mañana de este sábado 19 de mayo el mundo sigue atento al evento del año: La boda de Meghan y Harry
Meghan Markle y El Principe Harry finalmente se unieron en sagrado matrimonio en la Capilla de San George en el Palacio de Windsor, Inglaterra.
La joven pareja celebró su unión y los Invitados no se han hecho esperar. Grandiosos invitados se han visto llegar desde bien temprano, la regla es que todos deben llevar sombrero, este los primeros en llegar a la ceremonia de la Iglesia tenemos.
La tenista Serena Williams con su esposo Alexis Ohanian:
Serena Williams – with husband Alexis Ohanian – is the latest star to be spotted at St George's Chapel in Windsor #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ERZEqAlkpi
— ITV News (@itvnews) May 19, 2018
El actor Idris Elba con su prometida Sabrina Dhowre:
.@IdrisElba and Sabrina Dhowre have arrived at the #RoyalWedding. See more guests: https://t.co/vFYECKYEYv pic.twitter.com/drxQDYioVO
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 19, 2018
La siempre grandiosa Alma Clooney con su esposo George Clooney:
Here's an Amal and George appreciation tweet. 🙌 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/7L6RzIsnnO
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) May 19, 2018
Victoria Beckham siempre impecable con su esposo David Beckham:
.@VictoriaBeckham and David Beckham are an elegant pair at the #RoyalWedding. https://t.co/jaVF0384sr pic.twitter.com/zHrClmjHMZ
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 19, 2018
Here come the Beckhams #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/VrKxC0SlEu
— ITV News (@itvnews) May 19, 2018
La ex Miss Mundo y ahora actriz Prikanka Chopra:
Looking spectacular @priyankachopra! #RoyalWedding https://t.co/oyLYEha5KR pic.twitter.com/AueN1arp7U
— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 19, 2018
La eterna Reina de la Televisión Oprah Winfrey:
.@Oprah Winfrey is among the surprise guests for the #RoyalWedding – she's taken her seat for the service which begins in just over two hours' time pic.twitter.com/8c7gCCedfw
— ITV News (@itvnews) May 19, 2018
Siempre Guapisimo David Beckham:
everyone else can leave now #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/g3FyouKKBN
— urbandoll ♡ (@urbandoII) May 19, 2018
La familia materna de Harry: Elizabeth Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken y Kitty Spencer representando el lado de la familia de la eterna Reina de Corazones Lady Di.
Elizabeth Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer at the #royalwedding. See more guests: https://t.co/1dshI2qCb8 pic.twitter.com/YmyY94f8bm
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 19, 2018
Sin duda es el evento del año con los invitados más increíbles que cualquier boda podría requerir. La Boda de Meghan y Harry ha mantenido a la prensa internacional atenta desde el momento de su anuncio. La pareja planea pasar una grandiosa luna de Miel en África.
From Oprah to David Beckham: Celebrities attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's #RoyalWedding! https://t.co/QJ6kJVsrI8 pic.twitter.com/xq1SQ6mmDi
— ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018