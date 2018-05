Vadhir Derbez presume su primera foto con Kailani

A Quién se parece?? 🤔 .🇲🇽Familia (Si alguien te Etiqueto, Te aman un shingo) . 🇺🇸Family (If Someone tagged u, They Really Love you) . Taggea a quien Ames de tu familia ❤️ . TAG who you love from your Family ❤️ . 📸Photo By: @littleplumphoto

A post shared by Vadhir Derbez (@vadhird) on May 16, 2018 at 3:11pm PDT