Novia de Avicii desconsolada porque fanáticos la acusan del suicidio del DJ

Part 1/2 – Instagram took it down because apparently it violates community guidelines – please @instagram before you do it again, let me know what about me DEFENDING MYSELF against thousands of hateful comments that you DIDN’T TAKE down offends you and I will cross that part out. The way you arbitrarily choose what will and won’t get to be seen by the world is a wrong. You’re sending a message to haters that they can anonymously terrorize and there will be no backlash.

A post shared by Tereza Kačerová (@terezakacerova) on May 10, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT