Ryan Reynolds participa en la versión romana de "Dancing with the stars"

I made a wish come true last night. Ryan has always wanted to do Dancing with the Stars Rome with an incredibly handsome curmudgeon. Well, last night I made his dream a reality. It was good for me too. Deadpool 2 was a difficult process for us: there was a lot of strife between us, a lot of hatred and baggage. We let it go for just a night – one night – and what a night it was. @vancityreynolds @deadpoolmovie #backtoangry #fuckdeadpool #2

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on May 5, 2018 at 11:25pm PDT