Modelo vino a Colombia para operarse los ojos y quedó casi ciega

#TBT #2014 #Miami #Natural #SmallerBooty #lol #lol 😜 Pic taken by Brother Matthew Bruna 😜 Protein Shake Life in that time.. now i dont take Chemicals.. now im healthy AF!!! Hahahah 😍😎🙂👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 @biquini_minibikinibrasil 🇧🇷

A post shared by THE BRUNA TWINS (@nadinne.bruna.model) on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT