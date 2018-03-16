Estás viendo:

Fotos en Instagram de Valerie Domínguez demuestran que ya superó el pasado

La modelo compartió en la red social un inspirador mensaje.

Por Lina Galvis

Valerie Domínguez, siempre sorprende a sus seguidores con cada publicación que hace en sus redes sociales. En esta ocasión compartió en su cuenta de Instagram unas fotos en las muestra que a sus 37 años sigue teniendo una figura envidiable.

Las imágenes, que van acompañadas de un mensaje de reflexión, han logrado más de 16 mil ‘Me gusta’ y cientos de comentarios, en los que la halagan por su belleza.

“Muy 80’s, que hermosa foto”, “Hermosa”, “Sonreír y ser feliz”, “Me encanta esta foto”, “Muchos besos y abrazos”, son algunos de los comentarios.

Actualmente la actriz, que es recordada por haber participado en diferentes producciones como 'Un sueño llamado salsa', 'Los caballeros las prefieren brutas', 'Mujeres asesinas' y 'El último matrimonio feliz', es una de las colombianas más populares en redes sociales, contando con más de 540 mil seguidores en Instagram.

Además, ha causado furor varias veces con sus publicaciones donde siempre se muestra como una mujer sexi y saludable.

