Fotos en Instagram de Valerie Domínguez demuestran que ya superó el pasado

Fill your life and your world with the colors, textures, scents, and objects that are beautiful to you, that have meaning to you. Remember that we are connected to our environment. The objects and the colors in our world have energy and meaning. They have an impact on us. Choose objects and colors that make your heart smile

