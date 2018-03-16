Fotos en Instagram de Valerie Domínguez demuestran que ya superó el pasado
La modelo compartió en la red social un inspirador mensaje.
Valerie Domínguez, siempre sorprende a sus seguidores con cada publicación que hace en sus redes sociales. En esta ocasión compartió en su cuenta de Instagram unas fotos en las muestra que a sus 37 años sigue teniendo una figura envidiable.
Las imágenes, que van acompañadas de un mensaje de reflexión, han logrado más de 16 mil ‘Me gusta’ y cientos de comentarios, en los que la halagan por su belleza.
Fill your life and your world with the colors, textures, scents, and objects that are beautiful to you, that have meaning to you. Remember that we are connected to our environment. The objects and the colors in our world have energy and meaning. They have an impact on us. Choose objects and colors that make your heart💙 smile🤗📷 @vkingoph #journeytotheheart @jvalb2.0 😘
Remember to Be Happy 😃The sign hangs on the wall of a bagel shop: “Don’t forget to be happy.“ Sometimes we get so bogged down in dealing with feelings, issues, problems—the realities and details of our lives—we forget to be happy. Often happiness can be ours if we just remember to be happy. Joy is a choice—a deliberate, conscious choice. That choice is available to us each day. Our joy isn’t controlled by others or by outward circumstances. Joy comes from a deeper place, a place of security within ourselves. It’s an attitude, not a transitory emotion. #journeytotheheart
“Muy 80’s, que hermosa foto”, “Hermosa”, “Sonreír y ser feliz”, “Me encanta esta foto”, “Muchos besos y abrazos”, son algunos de los comentarios.
Actualmente la actriz, que es recordada por haber participado en diferentes producciones como 'Un sueño llamado salsa', 'Los caballeros las prefieren brutas', 'Mujeres asesinas' y 'El último matrimonio feliz', es una de las colombianas más populares en redes sociales, contando con más de 540 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Además, ha causado furor varias veces con sus publicaciones donde siempre se muestra como una mujer sexi y saludable.