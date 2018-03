Natalia Lafourcade dedica tierno mensaje a Gael García

Last night was a magical night for all of Mexico! Not only did members of Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles have the opportunity to reperesent our beautiful culture alongside @natalialafourcade @gaelgarciab @miguel, but the movie @pixarcoco took home multiple Oscars, and @realgdt took home Best Director & Best Picture! We want to thank the amazing @nopenother for all the work she put into this number, as well as @jillymeyers, @karelidancing and @rafaman1408. Thank you @disneystudios @pixarcoco and @theacademy. Que viva Mexico!!! 🇲🇽 #balletfolkloricodelosangeles #pixarcoco #90oscars #theacademy #natalialafourcade #gaelgarciabernal #miguel #coco #disneystudios #rememberme #folklorico #balletfolklorico #dancers #dolbytheatre #mexico #theacademyawards #academyawards #theoscars #hollywood #redcarpet

