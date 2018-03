La hija de una actriz de Broadway muere en accidente automovilístico

Prayers for #Broadway star #RuthieAnnMiles She is seeking solace in her faith after the tragic death of her 4-year-old daughter Abigail. “She’s broken-hearted and incredibly shaken from what has been an unimaginable tragedy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Abigail was her everything. She’ll never be the same. She is very religious so she is turning to her faith. She just needs privacy and time to heal.” Miles’ daughter Abigail Blumenstein was killed on Monday after a driver allegedly struck her with her vehicle in Brooklyn, New York, a N.Y.C. Police Department source told PEOPLE. The Tony Award winner is pregnant with her second child. Blumenstein, who was walking with friend Lauren Lew, who had 1-year-old Joshua in a stroller. He died, and Lew was also injured. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #broadway #hamilton #thekingandi #newyork #family

