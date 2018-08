La estricta prohibición que vivió de niño el príncipe Guillermo y que rompió con sus hijos

Found this interesting Photo from twitter (@/RoyaleVision) and I thought I would post it on Day 1900 of the Royal Drought! This is from August 1998 and you can see William kissing his father goodbye. The thing is, Charles and Harry were getting on a plane to Athens and William took another plane to Athens since by then he and Charles weren’t allowed to travel together. P.S.They weren’t all we to travel together because they were both heirs.———————————————- #britishroyalfamily #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis

