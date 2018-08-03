Estas son las 3 opciones que evalúa la realeza para silenciar al padre de Meghan
La tensa situación entre la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, y su padre, Thomas Markle, continúa.
La tensa situación entre la duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, y su padre, Thomas Markle, continúa y cada vez disminuyen las posibilidades de una reconciliación.
Una amiga cercana a la esposa del príncipe Harry reveló que las últimas declaraciones que ha dado Thomas han dañado por completo la relación. “No hay ninguna posibilidad ya que él ha sido una vergüenza absoluta para ella. Por el momento no hay posibilidad de reconciliación”, dijo la fuente al Daily Mail.
#MeghanMarkle's sister #SamanthaGrant fears their dad Thomas could 'die of sadness' since the royal family has adopted a “code of silence” towards him. – – The 53-year-old told the Sunday Mirror there has been a marked decline in Thomas’s health since the row over staged paparazzi shots in the run up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May. – – Samantha said: “I’m desperate for Meghan to meet up with Dad when she’s back. If she doesn’t it would be really cruel and hurtful and would break his heart. “He’s very sensitive and I see his health suffering as a result of this. I hope they can meet in a quiet place, spend some quality time together and gain closure on what’s been an incredibly sad time for him. “If they don’t I’m worried he’ll die of sadness. I just want her to get in touch before it’s too late. Life’s short – neither of them deserves to be left with the consequences.” #meghanmarkle #SamanthaGrant #ThomasMarkle #officialphoebemagazine
También detalló que los conflictos entre los Markle no son nuevos. "Hace tiempo que tienen problemas, desde antes de que conociera al príncipe. Meghan no puede creer lo que está pasando pero se lo está tomando con tranquilidad".
Un informante vinculado al Palacio de Kensington dijo en un reportaje publicado en The Mirror que la familia real considera tres opciones para resolver la situación con Markle.
La primera
"Como primera opción, Meghan podría contactar a su padre y pedirle directamente que deje de lastimarla, pero por el momento ha decidido que es mejor cortar todo tipo de comunicación con él", dijo la fuente.
La segunda
"Que un intermediario se reúna con él y le pida que pare de hacer comentarios dolorosos”.
La tercera
Y la última posibilidad sería “cortar todo tipo de relación definitivamente con la esperanza de que eso lo detenga pero nadie sabe cómo puede reaccionar ".
A diferencia de lo que muchos creen, la reina y el resto de la familia real británica, quienes también han sido blanco de los comentarios del suegro del príncipe Harry tampoco le han dado mucha importancia al tema.
Buckingham Palace holds emergency meetings to deal with Thomas Markle – reports . Buckingham Palace has reportedly held a number of emergency meetings to discuss how to handle Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle. ICYMI, Thomas has dragged the British royal family as well as his daughter in a number of recent interviews, saying they have completely cut him off and he will not be silenced until he gets a response. Now, according to Mirror, palace advisors have held at least “three top-level crisis meetings” to come up with a plan on how to stop the retired lighting director from causing any more damage to the royal name. An insider told the publication that there are three options on the table: – 1. “Meghan could contact her father straight away and appeal to him directly to ask him to stop hurting her, but right now she’s decided to cut him off.” – 2. “There is a possibility an intermediary could meet with him and appeal to him to stop making such hurtful statements.” – 3. “The final option would be for Meghan to cut him off completely in the hope he will stop, but the situation is so precarious no one knows when that would be.” – Royal commentator Phil Dampier told Daily Mail that the situation is getting so out of control that Queen Elizabeth herself may step in and take charge. – “This is getting out of control. If this carries on I wouldn't be surprised if the Queen herself gets involved and bangs a few heads together.” – This comes after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex is turning to her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for support. . Via Channel24 #queenelizabeth #meghanmarkle #thomasmarkle #royalfamily #akoredeonline
"La familia real no está tan enojada como todos piensan. Nada de lo que ellos puedan decir (la familia Markle) tiene ningún tipo de repercusión real y ellos están concentrados en asuntos más importantes", explicó la fuente.