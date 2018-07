Por esta razón más de una se viste con jeans rotos

Reduce/Reuse Week: This 2007 dress was remade from a pair of man’s trousers. Rather than disguising the garment’s origins, Anne Valérie Hash left the original waistband intact and converted the pocket linings into sleeves. The result is contemporary and experimental, but it is also reminiscent of “make do and mend” techniques prevalent during the World War II era. _________________ Currently on view in #FashionUnraveled Link in bio. #MuseumatFIT #unraveled #reuse #recycle #AnneValérieHash #fashionhistory #fashionexhibition @annevaleriehash

A post shared by The Museum At FIT (@museumatfit) on Jul 9, 2018 at 8:48am PDT