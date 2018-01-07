Khloé Kardashian compartió la imagen de su transformación y su lucha contra el peso
Escribió cómo le fue posible sanar su cuerpo
Del clan Kardashian-Jenner, Khloé Kardashian es la que más problemas ha tenido con su imagen.
Pese a no padecer obesidad o sobrepeso, su figura era muy diferente a la de sus hermanas, era considerado el 'patito feo' de la familia, situación que le trajo muchos problemas.
Desde la noticia de su embarazo ha estado más abierta y más dispuesta a compartir reflexiones con sus seguidores y a través de Instagram escribió el mensaje de 'body positive' que todas deberíamos tomar en cuenta.
✨Sometimes it's hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can't imagine my life being this unhealthy again. Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul. For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place. My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn't last. It's ok to take the control back. Choose your life. Don't let anybody else decide for you! We are no victims to life but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us. Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today's wisdom was yesterday's pain. Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery! I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I've ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I've been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I'm happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul ✨
Khloé Kardashian más fuerte que nunca
El mensaje comienza diciendo que le es difícil compartir este tipo de publicaciones pues nunca se consideró gorda, pero si poco saludable. Más allá de su peso, no consideraba que estuviera bien a nivel emocional y eso hizo que el desbalance se convirtiera en parte de su vida.
"Para mí, mi viaje de transformación comenzó desde adentro. Necesitaba curarme de adentro hacia afuera. Una vez que comencé a ponerme primero, todo comenzó a encajar. Mi vida se transformó hace unos años cuando tomé la decisión de dejar de existir y comenzar a vivir", escribió la empresaria.
Resaltó que para ver cambios físicos, primero debió hacerlos en la mente y el espíritu, una vez que fortaleció estos dos aspectos de su vida las cosas y situaciones fluyeron mejor. Señaló que a veces es necesario deshacerte de las personas que te hacen mal y te impiden seguir.
"¡Nunca elijas la comodidad sobre tu propio bienestar! ¡Nunca olvides que el destino ama al valiente! La sabiduría de hoy fue el dolor de ayer. ¡La felicidad del mañana es la valentía de hoy! Estoy tan orgulloso de mí por ser más fuerte de lo que nunca he sido, en mente y alma".