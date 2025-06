¿Reaparecerá la infanta Sofía? El enigma detrás de la “desaparición” de la hermana de la princesa Leonor

Infanta Sofía con la España campeona del mundo

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 2023/08/20: Alexia Putellas #11 of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain celebrate during the Trophy Ceremony after the Women's World Cup 2023 Final game between Spain and England at the Women`s World Cup FIFA 2023, at Accor Stadium. Final scores, Spain 1:0 England. (Photo by Julieta Ferrario/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

