Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga y Beyoncé arrasan en nominaciones de los Grammy

Los Grammy se han convertido en uno de los premios más importantes a nivel internacional dentro de la industria musical, por lo cual cada año se vuelven tendencia no solo por la ceremonia, sino también por las nominaciones, mismas que se dieron a conocer este 8 de noviembre.
La Academia de la Grabación es la encargada en dar a conocer este tipo de información después de deliberar sobre todas las propuestas, por lo cual aquí te presentamos la lista de nominaciones por categorías.
Nominaciones de los Grammy 2025
Álbum del Año
- “New Blue Sun” – André 3000
- “Cowboy Carter” – Beyoncé
- “Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Brat” – Charli XCX
- “Djesse Vol. 4″ – Jacob Collier
- “Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish
- “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan
- “The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift
Grabación del Año
- “Now and Then” – The Beatles
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
- “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “360″ – Charli XCX
- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Ft. Post Malone
Canción del Año
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
- “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
- “Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
- “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
Mejor Artista nuevo
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo pop
- “Us.” Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
- “Levii’s Jeans” Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
- “Guess” Charli xcx and Billie Eilish
- “the boy is mine” Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
- “Die With A Smile” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- “Bodyguard” Beyoncé
- “Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter
- “Apple” Charli xcx
- “Birds of a Feather” Billie Eilish
- “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan
Mejor álbum R&B
- “11:11 (Deluxe)” – Chris Brown
- “Vantablack” – Lalah Hathaway
- “Revenge” – Muni Long
- “Algorithm” – Lucky Daye
- “Coming Home” – Usher
Mejor interpretación R&B
- “Guidance” – Jhené Aiko
- “Residuals” – Chris Brown
- “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones
- “Made For Me (Live On BET)” – Muni Long
- “Saturn” – SZA
Mejor interpretación Música Alternativa
- “Neon Pill” – Cage the Elephant
- “Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
- “Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.
- “Bye Bye” – Kim Gordon
- “Flea” – St. Vincent
Mejor álbum rock
- “Happiness Bastards” – The Black Crowes
- “Romance” – Fontaines D.C.
- “Saviors” – Green Day
- “TANGK” – Idles
- “Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam
- “Hackney Diamonds” – The Rolling Stones
- “No Name” – Jack White
Mejor grabación dance pop
- “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
- “Von Dutch” – Charli XCX
- “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
- “Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande
- “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan