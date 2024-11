La reina Letizia entre lágrimas, mientras le lanzaban insultos y lodo en Valencia

Spanish Royals Host A Lunch For The President Of Bulgaria And His Wife

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 28: Queen Letizia of Spain receives President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva for a lunch at the Zarzuela Palace on April 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)