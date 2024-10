Robert Downey Jr. apoyó a Johnny Depp de manera tierna: ni en sus momentos más oscuros lo dejó solo

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Civil Trial Enters Third Week

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - APRIL 25: Johnny Depp steps outside court during his civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images)