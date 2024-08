El nuevo desplante de la reina Letizia a su suegra que ha indignado a todos

Spanish Royals Host A Dinner For Authorities In Palma De Mallorca

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN - AUGUST 07: Queen Letizia of Spain (R) and Queen Sofia (L) host a dinner for authorities at the Almudaina Palace on August 07, 2019 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)