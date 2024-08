La infanta Sofía se olvida de los protocolos reales y roba miradas con top revelador ante el calor del verano

Spanish Royals Walk Through The Center Of Palma de Mallorca

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN - AUGUST 10: Crown Princess Leonor of Spain (L) and Princess Sofia of Spain (R) are seen walking through the city center during their vacations on August 10, 2022 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

