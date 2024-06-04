TV y Series

Max en junio: Conoce los grandiosos estrenos que tendrá la plataforma en este mes

Por Jean Lucas Bello

En junio, HBO Max ofrece una emocionante variedad de contenido para entretener a los suscriptores. Desde nuevas temporadas de series originales hasta películas y eventos deportivos destacados, hay algo para todos los gustos.

Prepárate para sumergirte en historias cautivadoras, disfrutar de emocionantes competencias deportivas y explorar nuevos programas que te mantendrán pegado a la pantalla.

Estrenos de Max en junio

1 de junio:

  • 50/50 (2011)
  • America’s Sweethearts (2001)
  • American Heist (2014)
  • Bandits (2015)
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
  • Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
  • Demolition (2015)
  • The Disaster Artist (2017)
  • Evil Dead (2013)
  • Fright Night (1985)
  • Generation Por Que? (2021)
  • Hope Springs (2012)
  • House at the End of the Street (2012)
  • Into the Blue (2005)
  • Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
  • The Invention of Lying (2009)
  • Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
  • Krampus (2015)
  • Life After (2017)
  • Mamma Mia! (2008)
  • Marmaduke (2010)
  • Minari (2020)
  • The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
  • Open Water (2003)
  • Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
  • Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)
  • The Other Guys (2010)
  • Overlord (1975)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
  • Ride Along 2 (2016)
  • Shadows (2020)
  • Shining Through (1992)
  • The Skin I Live In (2011)
  • Spaceship Earth (2020)
  • Splice (2009)
  • Sugar (2008)
  • The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
  • Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1
  • Uncut Gems (2019)
  • Urban Legend (1998)
  • User Zero (2020)
  • Wanted (2008)

2 de junio

  • Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)
  • Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)
  • Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
  • Ren Faire (HBO Original)
  • Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

3 de junio

  • Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)
  • Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)
  • Keanu (2016)
  • Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers
  • Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)

4 de junio

  • Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1

5 de junio

  • Backed by the Bros, Season 1

6 de junio

  • Am I OK? (2022)

7 de junio

  • Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)

10 de junio

  • Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)
  • Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)
  • Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)

11 de junio

  • Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)
  • Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)

13 de junio

  • Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (whinal)

16 de junio

  • American Monster, Season 12 (ID)
  • House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)

17 de junio

  • Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)

18 de junio

  • Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)
  • Here To Climb (HBO Original)
  • How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)

19 de junio

  • Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)

20 de junio

  • Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)

21 de junio

  • Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)

22 de junio

  • Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)

23 de junio

  • Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)
  • Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)

24 de junio

  • Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)

25 de junio

  • One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)

27 de junio

  • Breaking New Ground (Max Original)

28 de junio

  • Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)
  • Problemista (2024) (A24)

30 de junio

  • The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)

Además, también habrá eventos deportivos y otras competencias:

2024 NBA Playoffs: La cobertura de TNT Sports de las Finales de la Conferencia Oeste de la NBA 2024 estará disponible en la opción B/R Sports Add-On de HBO Max.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: La cobertura de TNT Sports de la Final de la Conferencia Oeste de la Stanley Cup 2024 estará disponible en la opción B/R Sports Add-On de HBO Max.

MLB Tuesdays: Varios partidos de béisbol de la MLB se transmitirán en HBO Max.

Además, otros eventos deportivos como los partidos de las selecciones de fútbol de Estados Unidos (USWNT y USMNT), carreras de MotoGP, Moto2 y Moto3, triatlón, ciclismo y la carrera de resistencia de automovilismo “24 Hours of Le Mans”.

