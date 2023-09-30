Netflix: Conoce los estrenos de la plataforma streaming en octubre

Como cada mes, Netflix realiza una gran labor para que sus usuarios disfruten de contenido de alta calidad.
En el mes de octubre sus suscriptores disfrutarán de historias de drama, acción, romances y mucha comedia en distintos formatos como series, películas, realitys y documentales.
A continuación conoce la lista de estrenos de Netflix para octubre.
Estrenos de Netflix en octubre
1 de octubre
- 60 Days In (Season 4)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001).
- American Beauty (1999)
- American Made (2017)
- Backdraft (1991)
- BlackKkKlansman (2018)
- Blessers (2019)
- Casper (1995)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cinderella Man (2005)
- Colombiana (2011)
- Django (Season 1)
- Drake & Josh (Seasons 1-3)
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium (2013)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Get Out (2017)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Identity Thief (2013)
- Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Ma (2019)
- Margot at the Wedding (2007)
- Miss Juneteenth (2020)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
- The Firm (1993)
- The House Bunny (2008)
- The Monuments Men (2014)
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- The Night Logan Woke Up (Season 1)
- The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Charlile (2022)
- Us (2019)
- War of the Worlds (2005)
2 de octubre
- Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog (2023)
3 de octubre
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023)
- Brother (2022)
4 de octubre
- Beckham (Limited Series)
- Filip (2023)
- Keys to the Heart (2023)
- Race to the Summit (2023)
5 de octubre
- Everything Now (Season 1)
- House of Spies / Khufiya (2023)
- Lupin (Part 3).
- Sex Tape (2014)
6 de octubre
- A Deadly Invitation (2023)
- Ballerina (2023)
- Fair Play (2023)
- Maybe Baby / Bytte bytte baby (2023)
7 de octubre
- Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1)
8 de octubre
- K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan (New Episodes)
9 de octubre
- After (2019)
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)
- Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
10 de octubre
- DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1)
- Last One Standing (Season 2)
11 de octubre
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1)
- It Follows (2014)
- Once Upon a Star (2023)
- Pact of Silence (Season 1)
12 de octubre
- Deliver Us From Evil (2014)
- Good Night World (Season 1)
- LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – New Episodes)
- The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)
13 de octubre
- Ijogbon (2023)
- Spy Kids Movie Collection:
- Spy Kids (2001)
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
- The Conference (2023)
14 de octubre
- Tammy (2014)
- The Misfits (2021)
15 de octubre
- Camp Courage (2023)
- Look Away (2018)
16 de octubre
- Long Shot (2019)
- Oggy Oggy (Season 3)
17 de octubre
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023)
- I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
- The Devil on Trial (2023)
18 de octubre
- Dark Water (Season 1)
19 de octubre
- American Ninja Warrior (Seasons 12-13)
- Bebefinn (Season 2)
- Bodies (Limited Series)
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1)
- Crashing Eid (Season 1)
- Ghost Hunters (Seasons 8-9)
- Neon (Season 1)
20 de octubre
- Big Mouth (Season 7)
- Creature (Limited Series)
- Disco Inferno (2023)
- Doona! (Season 1)
- Elite (Season 7)
- Flashback (2023)
- Kandasamys: The Baby (2023)
- Old Dads (2023)
- Surviving Paradise (Season 1)
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023)
23 de octubre
- Princess Power (Season 2)
24 de octubre
- The Family Business (Seasons 1-4)
- Get Gotti (2023)
- Minions (2015)
- Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (2023)
- Absolute Beginners (Season 1)
- Burning Betrayal (2023)
- Life on our Planet (Season 1)
- The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 3)
- Pluto (Season 1)
- Pain Hustlers (2023)
- Sister Death (2023)
- TORE (Season 1)
- Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (2023)
- Castaway Diva (Season 1)
- Botched (Season 1)
31 de octubre
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023)