La infanta Sofía se roba todas las miradas tras la ausencia de su hermana al romper protocolo real

"Princess Of Asturias" Awards 2022 - Winners Audiences OVIEDO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain attend several audiences of the "Princess of Asturias" awards 2022 at the Reconquista Hotel on October 28, 2022 in Oviedo, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)