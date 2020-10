Kim Kardashian y Paris Hilton traen de vuelta un atuendo clásico: los conjuntos deportivos de terciopelo

View this post on Instagram

Major 2000s vibes! We’re bringing back Velour and making it softer and more luxurious than ever before. @KimKardashian and @ParisHilton spotted wearing the new SKIMS Velour collection launching on Wednesday, October 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Join the waitlist now via the link in our bio to receive early access to shop before Velour sells out.