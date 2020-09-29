Kate Middleton luce un hermoso vestido de mezclilla demostrando lo elegantes que pueden ser
La mezclilla siempre estará de moda y Kate lo sabe.
Sabemos que Kate Middleton debe tener presente un par de cosas más que nada: la elegancia y el estilo. Por eso verla usar un vestido de mezclilla nos deja saber de manera inmediata que no solo son elegantes, sino modernos.
Durante el fin de semana pasado, la cuenta oficial de los duques de Cambridge publicó un par de fotos en Instagram donde se podía ver a la familia real completa en los jardines del palacio de Kensington, mostrando al duque y la duquesa de Cambridge, junto con sus tres hijos y el historiador Sir David Attenborough, disfrutando de un documental ambiental.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.
Para la ocasión, la familia real vino vestida con diferentes tonos de azul, al igual que el invitado de honor. Kate Middleton destacó llevando un hermoso vestido con cuello de camisa hecho de mezclilla reciclada. Acompañó su look con unas zapatillas de tacón bajo negras.
El duque y la duquesa de Cambridge han apoyado durante mucho tiempo la protección del medio ambiente, por lo que la elección de su vestido de mezclilla reciclada pero muy elegante no es sorpresa.
The Cambridges’ favourite Bingo partners! 🏴 • Having entertained the Welsh care home as bingo hosts in May, The Duke and Duchess re-visited Shire Hall in person! It was great to see firsthand the amazing work done by staff and families to keep Shire Hall safe throughout lockdown.
De hecho, según reseña Refinery 29, Kate Middleton admitió tener algunos artículos de vestuario durante más de 15 años. Más recientemente, usó no uno, sino dos artículos de moda reciclados: un vestido elegante rojo y blanco que vistió anteriormente durante una llamada de Zoom en mayo, y una mascarilla floral que mostró por primera vez en agosto.
And your next Bingo callers are… • Visit our YouTube page via our Story to see more as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked staff at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and care workers across the UK for their tireless efforts as they continue to look after the most vulnerable in our society. • #ThankYouCareWorkers
