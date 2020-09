La fotografía de Selena Quintanilla con un 'look' rebelde 'dark' que sorprendió a sus fanáticos

View this post on Instagram

SELENA FACT:⬇️⬇️⬇️ During the filming of the Houston astrodome scene in the movie "Selena" while Jennifer was filming in the iconic purple jumpsuit, Selena's mother said to her husband Abraham "Wait! you have to tell Jennifer that’s not the way Selena held the microphone" Edward James Olmos who plays Selena's father in the film was standing next to Abraham and said "people won’t notice such a small detail” But than Marcella said “Selena’s fans will know" so Edward approached Jennifer and showed her how to grip the microphone.