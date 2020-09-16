Celebridades abandonarán Instagram este miércoles para protestar contra la censura selectiva de Facebook
Varios artistas buscan llevarle un mensaje a Zuckerberg a través de la ley del hielo.
Kim Kardashian, Leonardo Dicaprio y muchas otras celebridades se están haciendo sentir para protestar en contra de las políticas de censura de Facebook, dejando a un lado las publicaciones en Instagram durante este miércoles.
I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth.
Según reseña el portal TMZ, una cantidad masiva de estrellas en asociación con Stop Hate for Profit (Detengan el Odio por Dinero, en español) que está liderando el movimiento, se abstendrán de publicar cualquier cosa en Instagram para enviarle el mensaje a Mark Zuckerberg.
Su objetivo final es protestar para que Facebook, que también es parte de Instagram, tenga en cuenta que las personas no están conformes con que sus filtros de censura que no son del todo óptimos.
“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell I love sharing my music and my life with you on Instagram and Facebook, but TBH I can’t sit idly by while these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts spreading hateful disinformation and intentional confusion. I’m standing with @naacp, @colorofchange, and @adl_national and will be freezing my Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday, September 16th to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Will you join me?! Link in bio for more info on how to preserve the truth ♥️
Esto se debe a que muchos internautas han reclamado que la red social se ha convertido en el hogar de una gran cantidad de desinformación y discursos de odio sin control, todo en nombre de la "justicia".
La asociación protestante no está de acuerdo con ese argumento de "justicia", y tampoco las celebridades simpatizantes con la causa como Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Naomi Campbell.
I’m standing with the country’s leading civil rights organizations – including @ColorofChange, @ADL_National, and the @NAACP – who today have called on all users of Instagram and Facebook to protest the amplification of hate, racism, and the undermining of democracy on those platforms. I do use Instagram and Facebook, but I want it to be a force for good – not hate, violence, and disinformation. This should be an opportunity for Facebook to work with these organizations and the community at large to make it a better, safer platform for all. Please join me in not posting for 24 hours this Wednesday Sep 16. #StopHateforProfit #Instafreeze
La campaña para protestar va más allá de los famosos, puesto que hasta ahora este mensaje ha sido compartido por más de 200 millones de cuentas a través de diferentes plataformas de medios y sigue creciendo.
Es por eso que seguramente no ves tanto movimiento en Instagram como normalmente estarías acostumbrada a ver. Ninguna historia, ningún hashtag y por supuesto ninguna publicación, al menos de aquellas celebridades que están comprometidas con la causa en contra de la censura selectiva de Facebook.
