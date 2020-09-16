Estás viendo:

Celebridades abandonarán Instagram este miércoles para protestar contra la censura selectiva de Facebook

Varios artistas buscan llevarle un mensaje a Zuckerberg a través de la ley del hielo.

Por Adriana González

Kim Kardashian, Leonardo Dicaprio y muchas otras celebridades se están haciendo sentir para protestar en contra de las políticas de censura de Facebook, dejando a un lado las publicaciones en Instagram durante este miércoles.

Según reseña el portal TMZ, una cantidad masiva de estrellas en asociación con Stop Hate for Profit (Detengan el Odio por Dinero, en español) que está liderando el movimiento, se abstendrán de publicar cualquier cosa en Instagram para enviarle el mensaje a Mark Zuckerberg.

Su objetivo final es protestar para que Facebook, que también es parte de Instagram, tenga en cuenta que las personas no están conformes con que sus filtros de censura que no son del todo óptimos.

Esto se debe a que muchos internautas han reclamado que la red social se ha convertido en el hogar de una gran cantidad de desinformación y discursos de odio sin control, todo en nombre de la "justicia".

La asociación protestante no está de acuerdo con ese argumento de "justicia", y tampoco las celebridades simpatizantes con la causa como Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Sacha Baron Cohen, Naomi Campbell.

La campaña para protestar va más allá de los famosos, puesto que hasta ahora este mensaje ha sido compartido por más de 200 millones de cuentas a través de diferentes plataformas de medios y sigue creciendo.

Es por eso que seguramente no ves tanto movimiento en Instagram como normalmente estarías acostumbrada a ver. Ninguna historia, ningún hashtag y por supuesto ninguna publicación, al menos de aquellas celebridades que están comprometidas con la causa en contra de la censura selectiva de Facebook.

