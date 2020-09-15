Uñas con argollas, la nueva tendencia que impone Selena Gomez para el otoño
La celebridad sigue imponiendo tendencias para este 2020.
Selena Gomez deslumbró en la reciente edición de la revista Allure donde llevó diferentes looks, luciendo hermosa y elegante.
Además de sus increíbles atuendos, la celebridad mostró un atrevido manicura con argollas, imponiendo tendencias para el otoño.
Tom Bachik, manicurista de grandes celebridades como ella, Kim Kardashian y Jennifer Lopez, mostró de cerca el increíble diseño que llevó Selena y sin duda todas lo amamos y lo queremos copiar.
La cantante llevó sus uñas en tono vinotinto, y en algunas tenía argollas doradas, mientras que en otras tenía una piedra dorada, un diseño elegante y sobrio, que nos hará deslumbrar.
"Wow amé este diseño de uñas", "Selena es la mejor", "ella es la reina, siempre elegante y su manicura espectacular", "su cabello y sus uñas están on fire", "ese diseño está asombroso", y "estoy obsesionada con sus uñas", fueron algunas de las reacciones en redes.
La también actriz además encantó con sus looks inspirados en Frida Kahlo, demostrando que está orgullosa de sus raíces mexicanas, pues aunque nació en Estados Unidos, tiene ascendencia mexicana, ya que su padre, Ricardo Joel Gomez, nació en Guadalajara, Jalisco.
From her support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement to talking about the need for change in the upcoming election, @SelenaGomez doesn’t shy away from speaking up about social justice. “A lot of my family were immigrants who created lives for themselves in the United States,” she says. “I’m proud of that side of who I am.” Last year, she produced the documentary ‘Living Undocumented,’ which follows the lives of real families torn apart by the U.S.’s current immigration policies. “I wanted to do something that would make people uncomfortable, that would force people to watch something that maybe they just don’t want to see, or don’t understand,” says Selena. Link in bio to read the full #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia