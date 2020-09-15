El príncipe Harry cumplió 36 años y así ha sido su transformación de niño adorable a hombre encantador
El príncipe Harry acaba de cumplir 36 años de edad y por primera vez lo celebrará fuera de Reino Unido, ya que desde marzo se mudó a Estados Unidos con su esposa Meghan Markle y su hijo Archie, luego de que tomaran la decisión de retirarse de la realeza británica.
Aunque esté lejos de su familia, pues ellos recordaron esta fecha especial. Su hermano, el príncipe William y duque de Cambridge, le deseó un feliz cumpleaños vía Instagram, donde colgó una foto junto a Harry y Kate Middleton mientras competían en unas carreras.
La transformación del príncipe Harry de niño a adulto
Su abuela, la reina Isabel, también publicó una imagen junto a su nieto Harry, demostrando que aunque esté lejos de casa siempre será bienvenido y querido si decide regresar.
Tristemente, el príncipe Harry tuvo que despedir a su mamá, la princesa Diana, cuando apenas era un niño, luego de que muriera a causa de un accidente automovilístico al ser perseguida por paparazzis. Sin embargo, quedan hermosas postales de los momentos compartidos junto a ella, como esta foto siendo apenas un niño.
De bebé era el más adorable y destaca mucho el parecido físico que tiene con su hijo Archie, quien este 2020 cumplió un año de edad y es la alegría de su hogar.
Harry siempre ha tenido buena relación con sus primas las princesas Beatrice y Eugenie, con quienes solía pasar algunas vacaciones, como en esta ocasión que fueron a esquiar.
Oh such a cuties😍🥰💞
Desde niño, el príncipe William fue el más travieso de la casa. Y así quedó demostrado en esta foto de su niñez en la que sorprendió al público mostrando su lengua en una expresión de rebeldía.
С ДНЁМ РОЖДЕНИЯ, ПРИНЦ ГАРРИ! ⠀ 15 сентября 1984 года принцесса Диана родила второго сына. ⠀ 👑 Полное имя внука Елизаветы -Принц Генри (Гарри) Чарльз Альберт Дэвид. ⠀ 👑Принц Гарри- шестой человек в порядке наследников престола Соединённого королевства. ⠀ 👑 Окончил Итонский колледж в июне 2003 года с отрицательной оценкой по географии. ⠀ 👑В юности Гарри играл в регби. Из-за многочисленных травм принц оставил спорт. ⠀ 👑 На американском телеканале выходило реалити-шоу "Хочу жениться на "Гарри". Девушки, участвующие в шоу, были уверены, что они борются за любовь принца. Но главным героем был не Гарри, а его рыжеволосый «двойник»,Мэттью Хикс. ⠀ 👑 В юности принц любил группу Spice Girls. В 1997 году Гарри посетил их концерт во время своего тура в ЮАР вместе с отцом. Участница группа, Эмма Бантон, тогда назвала встречу «милой», и, по ее словам, ей «было приятно поесть сэндвичи в компании Гарри». А принц назвал это событие одним из самых ярких в своей жизни. ⠀ 👑 В 2005 году разразился скандал значительного масштаба-принц появился на костюмированной вечеринке в подобии формы Африканского корпуса Вермахта со свастикой на рукаве. За свою выходку был вынужден принести официальные извинения. ⠀ 👑В 2005 году после скандала был принят в Королевскую военную академию в Сандхерсте и успешно прошёл 44-недельный курс тренировок. В апреле 2006 года в звании второго лейтенанта был зачислен в полк Blues and Royals Дворцовой кавалерии. Затем был направлен в Афганистан. ⠀ 👑 В 2011 году принц Гарри попробовал себя в роли брокера и установил мировой рекорд, закрыв самую крупную сделку в ходе ежегодных благотворительных торгов на 18 миллиардов евро между британским банком Barclays и европейским партнёром. ⠀ 👑 Сын Дианы в 19 лет снял документальный фильм "Забытое королевство: принц Гарри в Лесото" о проблеме СПИДа в Африке. С помощью киноленты Гарри удалось собрать два миллиона долларов в пользу Красного Креста.
Pero ahora, el príncipe Harry dejó su época rebelde y de extravagancias en el pasado y ahora es todo un padre de familia, enfocado en su esposa y en su hijo.
Happy Birthday Harry! 🎂🎁🥳❤️💙💚💜💖 Interesting notes: * Prince Henry Charles Albert David was born 15 September 1984 at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington in central London. It was officially announced from the start of his life that he would be known as Harry. * His birthday is also the anniversary of Battle of Britain, which was won by the RAF against air raids by German air force. * voted >the Most Desirable Male in 2002; >Britain's Most Eligible Bachelor in 2009; >The World's hottest royal in 2016; >UK's Most Popular Royal in 2014 & 2018; >The Sexiest Beard in 2015 & 2018; >Man of the Year on International Men's Day 2018 * received Humanitarian Leadership Award and chose to accept it on behalf of William & himself for both their support to veterans through The Royal Foundation, on 7 May 2012 * patron of 20 charitable organization Some of them were founded or co-founded by Harry. The earliest, arguably most noteworthy one was Sentebale, which he co-founded at only 21 years old with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and launched in April 2006. The charity was formed after Harry spent his gap year in Lesotho in 2004, following his mother Princess Diana's footsteps working with AIDS orphans. Sentebale means "forget me not". * married a beautiful, intelligent, well educated and independent woman, who is every bit as passionate about helping others and making positive changes in the world as he is. They have an adorable son, their 'little man'. * financially independent !! Have a wonderful day with your beautiful family, our beloved Harry!