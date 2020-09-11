Jennifer Lopez con leggings confirman podemos lucir hermosas sin renunciar a la comodidad
La cantante siempre busca sentirse bien con lo que usa.
Cuando pensamos en Jennifer Lopez, además de su excelente figura, nos viene a la mente su buen sentido de la moda y nos lo ha demostrado en diversas ocasiones. Y lo mejor es que no sacrifica su comodidad por lucir impecable, gracias a que los leggings son su comodín.
La cantante no solo los utiliza para entrenar sino que también los ha adaptado de manera bastante inteligente para todo tipo de ocasiones. Veamos algunos ejemplos:
En este look, la cantante opta por un estilo deportivo más característico de los leggings al agregarle un top. Lo que hace que este outfit sea genial es que combinó ambas piezas del mismo color, luciendo un hermoso conjunto rojo.
Para este outfit, Jennifer Lopez optó por un look más informal pero sin sacrificar comodidad ni estilo, combinando la pieza superior e inferior del mismo color rosado. Para un toque destacado, lució un suéter recortado al estilo crop top y unas gafas de sol reflectantes que le dan un toque moderno.
Un look urbano también es apto para que la cantante luzca hermosa sin renunciar a la comodidad, combinando unos atractivos leggings con estampado de camuflaje y un suéter con capucha de color negro sin mangas que deja ver su esculpido abdomen.
Finalmente, Jennifer Lopez logra sacarle ventaja a sus leggings de una manera bastante impecable: haciéndolos pasar por pantalones de mezclilla sin tener que renunciar a la comodidad. La actriz de Hustlers logró completar este atuendo semiformal agregando unos botines negros, una hermosa camisa a cuadros y una boina negra para darle más clase.