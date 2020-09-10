Selena Gomez y sus looks inspirados en Frida Kahlo con los que resaltó sus raíces mexicanas
La cantante tiene ascendencia mexicana, pues su padre, Ricardo Joel Gomez, nació en Guadalajara, Jalisco.
Selena Gomez deslumbró en la reciente edición de la revista Allure donde llevó diferentes looks, luciendo hermosa y elegante.
Algunos de esos looks estuvieron inspirados en la leyenda mexicana, Frida Kahlo, resaltando sus raíces mexicanas y encantando a sus fans.
Corona de flores
Uno de sus looks más llamativos fue con una camiseta blanca con la frase "Vote or die", y en el cabello llevó unas trenzas bajas y una corona de flores, así como las que llevaba la pintora mexicana.
I bet #fridakahlo was her inspiration for this photoshoot 🥺😍 . . . . #selenagomez #selenator #selenators #selenatorsfamily #sg #selenation #cute #taylorswift #billieeilish #fans #fandom #fanclub #fan #idol #idols #girl #fff #lfl #explore #sfs #update #celebrity #celebs #sel #jlo #jbalvin #charlieputh
El icónico peinado de Frida Kahlo
Para la portada de la revista, Selena optó por un vestido negro escotado y ancho en las mangas, y llevó otro de los peinados icónicos de la artista mexicana.
Pop star, actor, producer, and now beauty entrepreneur @SelenaGomez is the cover star on our October #AllureBestofBeauty issue! 🌟 The @RareBeauty founder chats with contributing editor @jess_chia about her stellar journey: First, as one of the first Latinx actors to anchor a Disney Channel show, then as a pop star with three chart-topping albums, and now, her latest endeavor as the founder of her very own beauty brand. When asked how she settled on the name, Selena says, “I had always wanted the name Rare. [The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included.” Hits newsstands 09/22. #Linkinbio our full cover interview with Selena. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc
La cantante llevó el cabello recogido, con raya en el medio, al igual que Frida Kahlo, con unas flores negras igual que el vestido, luciendo hermosa y elegante.
De esta manera, la celebridad demostró estar orgullosa de sus raíces mexicanas, pues aunque nació en Estados Unidos, tiene ascendencia mexicana, ya que su padre, Ricardo Joel Gomez, nació en Guadalajara, Jalisco.