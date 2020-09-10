Selena Gomez y sus looks inspirados en Frida Kahlo con los que resaltó sus raíces mexicanas

View this post on Instagram

Pop star, actor, producer, and now beauty entrepreneur @SelenaGomez is the cover star on our October #AllureBestofBeauty issue! 🌟 The @RareBeauty founder chats with contributing editor @jess_chia about her stellar journey: First, as one of the first Latinx actors to anchor a Disney Channel show, then as a pop star with three chart-topping albums, and now, her latest endeavor as the founder of her very own beauty brand. When asked how she settled on the name, Selena says, “I had always wanted the name Rare. [The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included.” Hits newsstands 09/22. #Linkinbio our full cover interview with Selena. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc