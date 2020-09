Los 5 mejores looks con los que estas famosas brillaron en el Festival de Cine de Venecia

View this post on Instagram

Stunning #CateBlanchett re-wears the Esteban Cortazar “Stingray” midnight blue shimmer jersey gown from our Spring Summer 2016 collection, to the opening night of the 77th annual Venice Film Festival ❤️ . Cate has decided to re-wear some of her most cherished looks from the past and I am beyond honored to be part of this unforgettable moment and beautiful initiative, which gives a more profound purpose to the idea of the red carpet. Cate first wore this dress to the London movie première of Carol back in 2015. I am thrilled to partner with my dear @elizabethstewart1 and @radvocacy to donate this special look to the RAD at VENICE auction on @chic_relief to benefit @facinghistory and @unwomen . @facinghistory uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry because we know education is an antidote to hate. @unwomen is a global champion for women and girls, established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. ✨ . Please visit ChicRelief.com from September 23 – October 2 to bid on this and other looks from Venice. 100% of sales will be donated to these two benefitting organizations. Thank you for putting this all together @elizabethstewart1 @ariannephillips ✨❤️#EstebanCortazar #venicefilmfestival #radvocacy #FacingHistory #FinallyFacingHistory #GenerationEquality #cateblanchett